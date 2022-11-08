Carrefour Brasil mulls real estate business carve-out, stake sale















SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) on Tuesday said it has started studies for a potential carve-out of its real estate business unit, a move that could lead to the creation of one of Latin America's largest retail-focused real estate companies.

The firm said in a securities filing that its real estate unit currently includes more than 450 assets, adding that the potential new company would have more than 1.5 billion reais ($287.09 million) of net operating income.

Formally known as Atacadao SA, the local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) noted that the move would also include the potential sale of a minority stake in Carrefour Real Estate to a strategic investor.

The move comes "in line with the group's strategy to unlock value of its assets and to accelerate the development of its real estate," Carrefour Brasil added.

($1 = 5.2249 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











