Carrefour Brasil profit slumps nearly 60% on high interest rates















SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) on Wednesday posted a third-quarter adjusted net profit that slumped 59% from a year earlier, hit by high interest rates on the retailer's debt.

The Brazilian arm of French supermarket giant Carrefour (CARR.PA) posted a quarterly profit of 256 million reais ($49.5 million) compared to 621 million reais in the same period last year.

($1 = 5.1740 reais)

Reporting by Andre Romani, Writing by Carolina Pulice











