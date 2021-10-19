Skip to main content

Carrefour Brasil reports 8% increase in Q3 gross sales

The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA), one of Brazil’s largest retailers and owned by Carrefour SA (CARR.PA), reported an 8% increase in gross sales for the third quarter, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Sales by its wholesale division Atacadao jumped 14% over the same quarter last year, while its retail business had an 8% drop in gross sales for the quarter. On-line sales plummeted 20% over the same period a year ago, Carrefour said.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Leslie Adler

