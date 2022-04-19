Carrefour Brasil reports Q1 total sales of $4.45 billion

The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Carrefour Brasil (PCAR3.SA) reported on Tuesday first-quarter total sales of 20.755 billion reais ($4.45 billion), a 14.5% increase compared with the same quarter the previous year.

The company said same-store sales grew by 8.5% for the quarter.

($1 = 4.6658 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albertyo Alerigi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.