1 minute read
Carrefour Brasil reports Q1 total sales of $4.45 billion
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Carrefour Brasil (PCAR3.SA) reported on Tuesday first-quarter total sales of 20.755 billion reais ($4.45 billion), a 14.5% increase compared with the same quarter the previous year.
The company said same-store sales grew by 8.5% for the quarter.
($1 = 4.6658 reais)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Albertyo Alerigi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.