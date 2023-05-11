Carrefour Brasil in talks with Barzel Properties over $260 mln deal

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) said on Thursday it has entered into exclusive talks with Barzel Properties for the sale of five distribution centers and five stores for 1.3 billion reais ($259.83 million).

In a securities filing, the Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) said the properties will be leased back under 20-year lease agreements, which are renewable for additional 5-year terms.

Rent expenses related to these properties will be around 10 million reais per month, it added.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

