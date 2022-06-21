Carrefour CEO says well placed to deal with sustained inflation

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Carrefour's (CARR.PA) chief executive said global inflation is here to stay and that the supermarket chain is well placed to manage it due to its mix of businesses and experience in dealing with rapid inflation in South America.

"We have strong discipline of course, it's very important in this moment and we are very experienced with inflation because of our presence in Latin America, in Brazil and in Argentina," Alexandre Bompard said.

"When we speak with our CEO of Argentina, we say it's very serious because we have 5% inflation in Europe. He says okay, I have 75% or 80% each week. So we are capable of managing that," Bompard told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries

