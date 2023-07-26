Carrefour confident for rest of year as Brazil business dragged down H1 profit

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) is looking to the second half of the year with confidence and upholds its 2023 financial goals, Europe's largest food retailer said on Wednesday, as it reported strong sales and profit growth in its core French market during the first six months.

Group recurring operating income, however, declined 2.2% to 700 million euros ($774.62 million) at constant exchange rates, dragged down by costs tied to the integration of Grupo BIG in Brazil, Carrefour's second-largest market.

Carrefour reiterated its financial targets for 2023.

($1 = 0.9037 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

