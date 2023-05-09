Carrefour eyes store expansion in Israel















PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) on Tuesday said it plans to open about 100 more stores in Israel between now and the end of 2024, having just opened 50 stores in the country.

The 50 stores were opened under a franchise partnership Carrefour entered into in March 2022 with the Israeli group Electra Consumer Products and its subsidiary Yenot Bitan, the statement said.

Carrefour's stores in Israel include three hypermarkets, 10 supermarkets and 37 convenience stores, including nine stores in Tel Aviv. It is also setting up an e-commerce site so customers can shop online.

