1 minute read
Carrefour management offers workers 2.5% pay hike in talks with unions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) has upped its offer in current wage talk with unions, offering a 2.5% increase from November, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
The CFDT union said on Twitter it would now discuss the offer with workers.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Richa Naidu, writing by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.