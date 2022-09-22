Carrefour management offers workers 2.5% pay hike in talks with unions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Carrefour logo is seen on a shopping trolley at a Carrefour hypermarket store in Carquefou near Nantes, France January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) has upped its offer in current wage talk with unions, offering a 2.5% increase from November, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The CFDT union said on Twitter it would now discuss the offer with workers.

Reporting by Richa Naidu, writing by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel

