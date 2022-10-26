Carrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious customers















PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) on Wednesday raised its cash flow target for this year as sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, especially in the firm's core French market.

Carrefour's closely watched hypermarkets benefitted from their "attractive" low-price offers as buyers grappled with inflation, the company said.

Carrefour said it now expected free cash flow to come in "comfortably above" 1 billion euros ($1.01 billion) at the end of 2022, up from a previous forecast of "at least" one billion euros.

Third quarter sales reached 23.50 billion euros ($23.65 billion), a like-for-like growth of 11.3%, marking an acceleration from 7.3% growth in the second quarter 2022, Carrefour said, adding it still planned to save costs of 1 billion euros this year.

The company was showing "agility as consumers increasingly adapt their purchasing behavior to the new inflationary environment," chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

In the core French market, sales rose 6.6% like-for-like in the third quarter alone, with sales at hypermarkets up 5%, benefitting from their "discount" profile, Carrefour said.

Bompard, whom Carrefour reappointed in May 2021 to lead for another three years, is working on a new strategic plan and conducting an asset review as part of the process.

The new strategy, due to be unveiled on Nov. 8, will notably allow the French retailer to step up digital expansion and be more resilient amid an increasingly uncertain environment.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.