Retail & Consumer
Carrefour revamps board of directors after Arnault sells stake
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France's supermarket group Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Tuesday that two representatives of Financiere Agache, Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire, have resigned as board members.
The resignations come after French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault last week sold a 5.7% stake in Carrefour via Financiere Agache, his holding company. read more
Carrefour also said the company would appoint advertising group Publicis' (PUBP.PA) chairman and chief executive officer Arthur Sadoun as a director and seek ratification at its next shareholders meeting.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.