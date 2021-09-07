Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Carrefour revamps board of directors after Arnault sells stake

The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France's supermarket group Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Tuesday that two representatives of Financiere Agache, Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire, have resigned as board members.

The resignations come after French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault last week sold a 5.7% stake in Carrefour via Financiere Agache, his holding company. read more

Carrefour also said the company would appoint advertising group Publicis' (PUBP.PA) chairman and chief executive officer Arthur Sadoun as a director and seek ratification at its next shareholders meeting.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

