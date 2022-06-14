Casino has four offers for GreenYellow energy business- source

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) has received four preliminary offers of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion) each for its renewable energy business GreenYellow, including one from Ardian, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Casino, which has embarked on a plan to sell non-core assets to cut debt, said last month that it had launched a process to sell GreenYellow, aiming to seal a potential deal by the end of the year. read more

The source said investmentn fund Ardian had made its offer at the end of last week. Ardian declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A decision on the deal is expected next month, the source said.

Last week, two sources said Macquarie (MQG.AX), I Squared Capital and Dutch company SHV had made preliminary bids for GreenYellow as of June 2 at around 1.5 billion euros each, and that other potential bidders had asked for more time to put together a possible offer. read more

($1 = 0.9602 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.