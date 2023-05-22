Casino's holding company Rallye says it opens process to get period of grace over debts















PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Rallye (GENC.PA), the holding company behind indebted French supermarket company Casino (CASP.PA), said on Monday it had started proceedings with a Paris court to get a period of grace over its debt situation.

"As of today, discussions with the holders of Rallye's debts secured by Casino's securities placed in trust have not been successful yet. Under these circumstances, the companies have decided to request the opening of a conciliation proceeding to benefit from a more protective legal framework in order to pursue discussions with their creditors," Rallye said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese











