Caterpillar sales miss estimates on suppy-chain troubles, Russia halt

Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc's (CAT.N) quarterly sales missed market expectations on Tuesday due to supply-chain issues and a suspension of its Russia operations, while its operating margin contracted owing to elevated freight and labor costs.

Shares of the heavy equipment maker, whose performance is seen as a barometer for global industrial activity, fell 3% before the bell.

Western firms have taken a hit from U.S. sanctions on Russia, which made it impossible to operate in the country following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Caterpillar decided to suspend its operations in March.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The industrial bellwether's sales in Europe, Africa and Middle East regions fell about 3% to about $3 billion in the second quarter. All the rest of the regions reported higher sales.

"Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said.

Revenue in the three months through June rose about 11% to $14.25 billion, but missed the analysts' average estimate of $14.35 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's sales have been capped by raw material shortages and elevated freight costs, but strong equipment demand has allowed it to raise prices.

However, operating profit margins fell to 13.6% from 13.9% in the same period a year ago, while adjusted profit rose to $3.18 per share, above expectations of $3.01 per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.