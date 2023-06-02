CDS panel asked whether payment failure occurred for Casino

The logo of Casino supermarket is pictured in Cannes
The logo of Casino supermarket is pictured in Cannes, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

June 2 (Reuters) - An investor has asked a panel that rules on credit default swaps (CDS) whether a "failure to pay" credit event has occurred for French retailer Casino (CASP.PA), which could trigger a payout on the derivatives used to insure against default.

The request, viewable on the EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee's (CDDC) website, comes on top of a separate investor question on whether a "bankruptcy credit event" has occurred at the French supermarket group that was raised earlier in the week.

A CDDC meeting on that question, which could also lead to a payout on CDS, is scheduled for later on Friday.

Casino said on May 26 it had entered court-backed talks with creditors after receiving consent from them to open the court process without triggering an event of default under the terms of its debt.

A number of circumstances can constitute a credit event that can trigger a payout on CDS, which insure against losses from exposure to corporate or sovereign debt.

There were $428 million of net notional Casino CDS outstanding as of May 19, according to DTCC data.

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday it had downgraded Casino to "CAA3" with a negative outlook which reflected "very high probability of default".

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Potter

