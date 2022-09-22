Ceconomy CFO Florian Wieser to leave company on Dec 31

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Ceconomy AG, Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer is pictured at the company's general shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chief finance officer of electronics retail holding company Ceconomy (CECG.DE) Florian Wieser is leaving the company, to be replaced by Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Deissner wil take over from Wieser on the 31 of December 2022, the statement said.

Wieser was involved in the takeover of the remaining shares in Media Markt and Saturn from the Kellerhals family. Under the deal, the Kellerhals family's vehicle Convergenta will become an anchor minority shareholder in Ceconomy.

Reuters reported in August that Wieser was considering leaving the firm but the terms were still being negotiated. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Matthias Inverardi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.