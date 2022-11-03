Cheerios maker General Mills pauses advertising on Twitter















Nov 3 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc (GIS.N) has paused advertising on Twitter, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, days after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

"We will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," the spokesperson added.

The company, known for its Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals, joins top U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N), which last week said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











