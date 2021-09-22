Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

1 minute read

General Mills Inc's Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios are displayed on the shelf of a Whole Foods Market store in Venice, California, U.S., March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cheerios maker General Mills Inc (GIS.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as strong growth in its pet foods business cushioned a slowdown in demand for its cooking sauces and baking products.

Purchases of pet food, such as General Mills' premium brand Blue Buffalo, have soared in the past year as stuck-at-home customers adopted cats and dogs to help ease the stress of the pandemic.

On a reported basis, net sales in General Mills' pet foods division increased 25% to $488 million in the quarter.

Total net sales rose to $4.54 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 29, from $4.36 billion a year earlier, beating the analysts' average estimate of $4.29 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · September 21, 2021 · 10:42 PM UTC

McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025

McDonald's Corp said on Tuesday it will drastically cut the use of plastic in the more than 1 billion children's toys it sells globally each year by the end of 2025.

Retail & Consumer
Macy's to hire 76,000 workers for holiday shopping season
Retail & Consumer
Pernod Ricard buys UK online spirits seller Whisky Exchange
Retail & Consumer
EXCLUSIVE India plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal government dissent -documents
Retail & Consumer
Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates