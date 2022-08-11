1 minute read
Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 mln
SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud (CENCOSUD.SN) on Thursday said its net lossin the second quarter was of $21.9 million.
Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle
