Chile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit
SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella (FALABELLA.SN) on Tuesday reported a 51.7% year-on-year drop in its second quarter net profit.
The company's profit for the quarter was 65.12 billion pesos ($70.86 million).
(1 dollar = 919.97 Chilean pesos by end June)
Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice, Edited by Isabel Woodford
