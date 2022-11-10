Chile's Falabella says looking for suppliers outside China















SANTIAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chile's Falabella is looking to expand its supplier network outside China, eying Bangladesh and Vietnam, a top executive for the company said Thursday during a call to discuss third-quarter results.

The Chilean retailer on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 24.87 billion pesos ($25.7 million), down from the 183 billion peso profit seen one year ago.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Fabian Cambero











