China targets online retail sales of $2.66 trln by 2025

An employee works at a Tmall logistic centre in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it aims to see online retail sales in the country rise to 17 trillion yuan ($2.66 trillion) by 2025, from 11.8 trillion yuan in 2020, in a statement outlining its 14th five-year plan for the e-commerce industry.

The Ministry of Commerce said that it also aims to see the e-commerce industry, and other related sectors, employ 70 million people by 2025, up from 60.2 million in 2020.

Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

