Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's full-year operating profit drops















ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) reported a drop in full-year operating profit as the Swiss chocolate maker counted the cost of the shutdown of its largest factory following a salmonella outbreak.

The company, which supplies chocolate to food groups such as Unilever (ULVR.L) for its Magnum ice creams and Nestle (NESN.S) for its KitKat bars, said operating profit fell 2.3% to 553.5 million Swiss francs ($557.6 million), missing analyst forecasts for 586.5 million francs.

The figure was hit by the one-off impact of 76.9 million francs related to the salmonella outbreak at the Wieze factory in Belgium detected in June.

Sales volumes were also affected by the shutdown, with full-year volumes increasing to 2.3 million tonnes. The 5.3% increase represented a slowdown from the 7.9% increase during the first nine months of the year.

Despite the disruption, Barry Callebaut achieved its guidance of increasing volume growth of 5% to 7%. But it missed its goal of raising its operating profit in local currencies at a higher level than volumes.

Operating profit in local currencies, which cuts out the impact of currency swings, increased by only 0.1% during the year.

Barry Callebaut had been due to release its earnings on Wednesday, but published the figures early due to an "unforeseen event".

($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray and Michael Shields











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.