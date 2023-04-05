Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's half year sales volumes drop

[1/2] The logo of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo















April 5 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S), the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Wednesday reported lower half year sales volumes due to limited availability of its global brands and lower customer demand due by inflation.

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for the Magnum ice creams made by Unilever (ULVR.L) and for Nestle's (NESN.S) KitKat bars, said sales volumes in its first half of fiscal 2022/2023 fell 2.9% to 1.130 million tonnes.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani











