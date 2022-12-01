Chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat to cut discounts this holiday season

Hotel Chocolat products are seen on sale at Rabot 1745, in London, Britain December 1, 2017. Picture taken December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat (HOTC.L) said on Thursday it would cut back on discounts this holiday season as the British luxury chocolate maker swung to an annual loss on one-off charges due to U.S. store closures and the restructuring of a Japanese joint venture.

"Our decisions to focus on full-price sales and quality over quantity, coupled with a resurgence of physical store performance means that we anticipate December will be busier than ever," it said in a statement.

The chocolatier said a majority of its Christmas gift range is priced between 2.5 pounds and 8.5 pounds.

Hotel Chocolat posted a statutory loss of 9.4 million pounds ($11.4 million) for fiscal 2022 that ended June 26, compared with a profit of 3.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying pretax profit came in at 21.7 million pounds, on revenue of 226.1 million pounds for the year.

Analysts are expecting a profit of 9.6 million pounds on revenue of 236 million pounds for fiscal 2023, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Hotel Chocolat said it was adopting a "prudent" approach on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks