CMA CGM agrees to buy majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive

Cargo ship "Mont Ventoux" operated by CMA-CGM shipping Company is seen moored in the port of Marseille, France, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French shipping giant CMA CGM said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive, as it continues to build up its logistics business.

CMA CGM is to buy 51% of Colis Prive from current owner Hopps Group and will have an option of increasing its stake further. The value of the planned transaction was not disclosed.

Marseille-based CMA CGM has been investing in non-maritime services, similar to its container shipping rivals. After buying Swiss logistics group CEVA Logistics in 2019, it agreed late last year to acquire supply chain activities from Ingram Micro in a deal valued at about $3 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.