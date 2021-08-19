Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Coach owner Tapestry beats quarterly sales estimates on luxury rebound

A man walks past a Coach store on Madison Avenue in New York, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as a vaccine-aided reopening of economies boosted demand for designer apparel and purses.

The luxury goods industry is making a comeback, fueled by record savings from government relief and growing vaccination rates after the pandemic dealt a harsh blow last year, as shoppers upgrade their wardrobes and social events resume.

Other high-end labels including Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N), Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N), LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Gucci parent Kering (PRTP.PA) have all posted strong results in recent weeks.

The luxury brand plans to return over $750 million to shareholders in fiscal year 2022 by reinstating its dividend and share buyback program.

Net sales rose to $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter from $714.8 million a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

