Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates

Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson//File Photo

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher prices for its soft drinks and on gradual reopening of theaters and restaurants across the world as pandemic-related curbs ease.

Adjusted revenue rose to $9.47 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru

