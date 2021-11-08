Coca-Cola company names WPP as global marketing network partner

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L), the world's biggest advertising company, said on Monday it had become global marketing network partner for the Coca-Cola Company (KO.N).

"WPP will handle nearly all of The Coca-Cola Company’s media worldwide (eight of its nine geographical operating units – every market except Japan) and the large majority of its creative work," Chief Executive Mark Read said in an email to staff.

"This is among our company’s greatest ever new business achievements, the largest win in decades, and a fantastic endorsement of the new WPP we have built together over the last three years."

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg

