Coca Cola Hellenic to invest $1 billion in Egyptian market over 5 years - statement

CAIRO Nov 24 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company plans to invest one billion dollars in the Egyptian market over the next five years, after acquiring Coca Cola Egypt, a statement from the Egyptian Cabinet said on Wednesday.

The statement quotes the CEO of Coca Cola Egypt, Ahmed Afify, saying the investment will include building factories and adding production lines.

Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah Writing by Lilian Wagdy;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

