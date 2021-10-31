Coke to pay $5.6 bln for full control of BodyArmor - WSJ

A Coca-Cola logo is pictured during an event in Paris, France, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) is buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in a deal that values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Coca-Cola, which already owns 30% of BodyArmor, is buying the remaining 70% from the company’s founders and investors, according to the WSJ report. The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, it added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

