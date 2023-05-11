Colruyt blames price dispute for lack of Mondelez products















May 11 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt (COLR.BR) said its supplies of Mondelez (MDLZ.O) products such as Lu, Milka and Oreos have been halted during a dispute over price increases by the food producer.

Inflation and the resulting cost of living crisis have put pressure on retailers and consumer goods companies to keep prices low and made negotiations between them more tense.

Colruyt said Mondelez had asked for an additional price increase after an agreement for 2023 had already been finalised. It declined to say when Mondelez made the request.

Mondelez did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

"Currently, there is no new supply of Mondelez products and this will also be noticeable in our Colruyt and OKay shops," Colruyt said in an emailed statement.

Colruyt said that large rate increases from suppliers are "no longer justifiable" because energy and raw material prices are falling.

