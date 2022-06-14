Colruyt's annual profit falls as inflation, tough competition take toll

June 14 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt (COLR.BR) on Tuesday reported a 25% decline in its full-year profit, warning volumes in food stores were under pressure and market competitiveness had increased sharply on both prices and promotions.

Colruyt, known for its discount supermarket chain, said its profit fell to 288 million euros ($299.98 million) in the year ended March 31, against 385 million euros a year earlier.

The comparison does not take into account the one-off gain of 31 million euros related to a transfer of Eoly Energy assets Colruyt recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The group had anticipated a "significant to strong decrease" in its net profit for the financial year.

($1 = 0.9601 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.