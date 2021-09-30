Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Cost inflation to dent Boohoo's full year margins

1 minute read

A smartphone with the Boohoo logo displayed is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) warned on Thursday that freight inflation in its supply chain and higher wages for its distribution centre workers would hit full year profit margins.

The group said full year 2021-22 adjusted EBITDA margins are now expected to be 9% to 9.5%, compared to the 9.5% to 10% previously guided.

Boohoo also reported a 5% fall in first half core earnings.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 6:29 AM UTC

H&M's June-August profit jumps above 2019 level

Sweden's H&M reported on Thursday a bigger jump in pretax profit than expected for the June-August period to above pre-pandemic levelsas shoppers returned to stores,but said product flow disruptions hampered sales in September.

Retail & Consumer
Britain's M&S aims to be fully net zero on emissions by 2040
Retail & Consumer
Next raises profit outlook but warns on Christmas deliveries
Retail & Consumer
Eyewear company Warby Parker valued at over $6 bln after shares climb in debut
Retail & Consumer
Walmart to hire 150,000 U.S. store workers ahead of holiday season