Coty CEO says Gucci licence deal not under discussion for next five years

Gucci fragrances, owned by Coty Inc., are seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City
Gucci fragrances, owned by Coty Inc., are seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Coty (COTY.N) said on Thursday there will be no discussion of a Gucci licence deal in the next five years.

"There will be no discussion on the renewal of any of our licences before at least 5 years,” Coty CEO Sue Naby told journalists in response to a question about whether Kering (PRTP.PA) could take back a licence for beauty products for its fashion label Gucci.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely

