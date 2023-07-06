Coty CEO says Gucci licence deal not under discussion for next five years

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Coty (COTY.N) said on Thursday there will be no discussion of a Gucci licence deal in the next five years.

"There will be no discussion on the renewal of any of our licences before at least 5 years,” Coty CEO Sue Naby told journalists in response to a question about whether Kering (PRTP.PA) could take back a licence for beauty products for its fashion label Gucci.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely















