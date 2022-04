CoverGirl owner Coty to wind down Russia operations

Covergirl makeup, owned by Coty Inc., is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 27 (Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) said on Wednesday it was winding down its Russia operations after Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Russia accounted for a little more than 3% of Coty's sales in 2021, the company said in a filing.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.