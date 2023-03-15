Cucinelli raises sales growth forecast for 2023

[1/2] A Brunello Cucinelli label is seen on a shirt at the factory in Solomeo village near Perugia, Italy, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi















March 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) on Wednesday raised its sales growth guidance for 2023 to 15%, up from its previous estimate of 12%, on the back of a strong start to the year and significant orders for coming seasons.

The brand known for cashmere clothing posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 134.4 million euros ($141.6 million), above a 133.0 million euros analyst forecast based on a SmartEstimates consensus provided by Refinitiv.

Brunello Cucinelli proposed the distribution of a dividend of 0.65 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9490 euros)

Reporting by Romolo Tosiani Editing by Keith Weir











