Currys raises profit outlook on improved UK trading















LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) raised its profit outlook for 2022-23 after better-than-expected trading in its home market in the final two months of the year.

Currys had lowered its guidance in March due to the weak performance of its Nordics business, but it said on Monday it now expected to report a year to April 29 adjusted pretax profit of 110-120 million pounds ($139-$151 million), ahead of previous guidance of around 104 million pounds, but down from the 186 million pounds made in 2021-22.

The group, whose shares have fallen 36% over the last year as Britons have grappled with a cost-of-living crisis, said like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland division fell 4% in its second half, having been down 10% in the first.

In the Nordics business like-for-like sales were down 12% in the second half, deteriorating from a 7% fall in the first.

Overall group sales for the full year were down 7%.

Currys, which expects to end the year with debt of around 100 million pounds, also said its lenders had amended the fixed charge cover covenant on its 500 million pounds revolving credit facility, providing increased financial resilience.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











