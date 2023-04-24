Factbox: Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire















April 24 (Reuters) - Daniel Kretinsky is seeking to take control of debt-laden French supermarket chain Casino (CASP.PA), in a deal that would bring several well-known retail brands under the Czech billionaire's umbrella in France.

Kretinsky, 47, a former investment bank lawyer who built one of Europe's largest energy groups, Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding(EPH), has been diversifying into retail, media and other areas for investments.

His net worth stands at $9.4 billion according to Forbes.

Kretinsky's investment vehicle VESA Equity Investment had a portfolio valued in more than 3 billion euros in February, according to its website.

Here is a summary of some investments by firms controlled by Kretinsky and his long-term business partner, Patrik Tkac:

EPH

The group, in which Kretinsky holds 50%+1 share, comprises more than 70 energy-related companies and reported combined revenue of 18.9 billion euros in 2021. EPH controls a total installed capacity of 14 GWe, according to the company's website.

It has controlling or large stakes in lignite, gas, renewable and nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Italy and elsewhere.

The group also includes Slovak gas transit pipeline operator Eustream, gas storage firms, cargo and commodity trading businesses.

RETAIL

* Casino (CASP.PA)

Kretinsky is offering to take control of supermarket chain Casino through a 1.1-billion euro capital increase, challenging a proposed tie-up between the company and smaller retailer Teract (TRACT.PA), a company backed by billionaire Xavier Niel.

As of March, Kretinsky was Casino's second biggest shareholder with around 10% stake, according to France's AMF market regulator.

* Fnac Darty (FNAC.PA)

Kretinsky's investment vehicle VESA Equity Investment has also become the largest shareholder of French retailer Fnac Darty, with a 25.03% stake, French markets regulator AMF said in March.

* Foot Locker (FL.N)

Kretinsky's VESA owns 12.3% voting rights in the U.S. sportswear and footwear retailer.

* Metro

Reuters reported in November 2020 that Kretinsky secured more than 40% of German retail group Metro's voting rights, becoming the controlling shareholder of the group.

* Sainsbury's

VESA Equity Investment said in April 2021 it has built a 9.99% stake in the British supermarket group.

MEDIA

* Editis

A Subsidiary of Kretinsky's Czech Media Invest (CMI) agreed on Monday to buy Vivendi's (VIV.PA) publishing business Editis.

CMI publishes four daily newspapers, a number of magazines, and has an extensive digital and radio presence in the Czech Republic.

* Elle, Marianne

The Czech investor owns via CMI several French titles such as Elle and news magazine Marianne.

* Le Monde

Kretinsky has a minority stake in French newspaper Le Monde since 2018, Reuters reported.

* TF1

Kretinsky bought around 5.1% stake in French TV company TF1 in September 2021, according a regulatory filing.

OTHER

* Atos (ATOS.PA)

French newspaper Le Monde reported in March that French technology consultancy Atos was in talks with Kretinsky about the possible sale of its Tech Foundations business.

* DoDo

Logistics firm DoDo, which provides fast delivery services to customers in e-commerce, retail and food delivery, said in May 2022 that Kretinsky would inject 60 million euros ($63.16 million) into the group to support its international expansion.

* PostNL (PTNL.AS)

Daniel Kretinsky has accumulated a 31.4% stake in the Dutch mail and packages delivery through his investment arm VESA Equity, a regulatory filing showed in November.

* Royal Mail

Kretinsky is the biggest shareholder in Britain's Royal Mail through VESA, which in October 2022 held a 22% stake, Reuters reported.

* West Ham

Daniel Kretinsky's 1890s Holdings group acquired in November 2021 a 27% stake in English Premier League soccer club West Ham United, the club said, adding to his ownership of the leading Czech team Sparta Prague.

Compiled by Laura Lenkiewicz, Diana Mandiá, Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Editing by Tomasz Janowski











