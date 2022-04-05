Danone reviewing possible exit from Russia

A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) is looking at possible ways of withdrawing from Russia after as the war in Ukraine worsens amid reports of killings of civilians in the city of Bucha, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding no decision had yet been taken.

"Danone is reviewing a possible withdrawal from Russia," the source said, adding the company wanted to avoid losing assets or exposing local staff to trouble as well as avoid cutting the local population from food supply if it pulled out.

Danone did not publicly comment on Russia.

The company earned about 5% of its revenues in Russia in 2021 and less than 1% in Ukraine, where it has close to 1,000 staff.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.