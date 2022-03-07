Danone shares down 2.8% after it suspends investments in Russia

French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Danone (DANO.PA) shares fell nearly 3% in early trade after the French food group said on Sunday that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FWN2V80E2

Danone, which makes around 6% of its sales in Russia and Ukraine combined, holds a Capital Market Day on March 8 where new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique will detail his turnaround strategy for the group.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

