Retail & Consumer

Deliveroo reports doubling in gross order value in first half

A deliveroo delivery driver cycles through the centre of Manchester, Britain, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo (ROO.L) said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market - Britain - in the second quarter.

The firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in the UK and 11 other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102% to 3.386 billion pounds ($4.68 billion).

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

