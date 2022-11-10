Delivery Hero sees core profit margin of 0.5% in 2023















Nov 10(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) said on Thursday it would achieve a positive adjusted core profit margin on gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than 0.5% in 2023 for the group, as it puts profitability over growth.

The Berlin-based company further narrowed its loss guidance for 2022, now expecting a negative margin on adjusted core loss (EBITDA) at -1.4% to -1.5% of GMV, against a previous guidance of -1.5% to -1.6%.

The guidance includes Spanish delivery startup Glovo, in which it holds a majority stake.

