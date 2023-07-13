Discount retailer Pepco's sales growth slows in latest quarter

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group (PCOP.WA) on Thursday reported a slowdown in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter, saying it faced a challenging trading environment in April and May, particularly in Central Europe.

The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, said like-for-like sales rose 2.6% in its third quarter to June 30, after rising 8.5% in the second quarter.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Tom Hogue

