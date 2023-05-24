DIY retailer Kingfisher reports drop in Q1 like-for-like sales















May 24 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) kept its full-year outlook unchanged on Wednesday after reporting a fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales.

Sales came in at 3.3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion) in the three months to April 30, down about 2% in constant currency and 3.3% lower on a like-for-like basis.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











