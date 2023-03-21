DIY retailer Kingfisher targets data profit opportunity
LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - European home improvement group Kingfisher (KGF.L) is seeking to quickly monetise the data gleaned from the rapid expansion of its e-commerce operations, its boss said on Tuesday.
E-commerce sales at the group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, have grown 146% versus 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Kingfisher's 2022-23 year they represented 16.3% of total group sales, double the level of 2019.
CEO Thierry Garnier told reporters the group's target is for e-commerce to contribute 25% of sales.
"Across all our e-commerce touch points, we now receive over one billion customer visits annually. As a result we also see many more opportunities in data," he told reporters.
"Harnessing data will help us build loyalty and more personalised experiences for our customers but it also offers a new profit opportunity by improving our pricing and promotions or by selling advertising to brands on our e-commerce website and apps."
Garnier was speaking after Kingfisher reported 2022-23 results.
