Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Dollar General forecasts bleak profit view as transport, raw material costs bite

1 minute read

Dollar General shopping carts are seen outside a store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) on Thursday forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates, as transportation and raw material costs pinch the discount retailer's margins, sending its shares down over 3% in premarket trading.

Increasing freight costs caused by bottlenecks at ports and other global supply-chain disruptions have hit all industries, and could especially torment dollar stores that operate on razor-thin margins as they keep prices as low as possible.

Dollar General said higher transportation costs helped lead to an 80 basis point decline in its second-quarter gross profit margin.

The company said it expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $9.60 to $10.20, compared with its prior forecast of $9.50 to $10.20. However, the numbers were still below analysts' average estimate of $10.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's disappointing new profit outlook also comes despite its expectations of a 0.5% to 1.5% rise in full-year sales, compared with a prior forecast of a 1% decline to an increase of 1%.

Same-store sales fell 4.7% in the second quarter ended July 30, beating analysts' average estimate of a 5.1% drop.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 10:20 AM UTC

S.Africa's Woolworths restores dividend as profit jumps

South African retailer Woolworths Holdings resumed dividend payouts on Thursday after its annual profit surged and the sale of some Australian properties helped it to cut its debt.

Retail & Consumer
Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact
Retail & Consumer
Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
Retail & Consumer
Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast

Dollar Tree Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the discount retailer joined rival Dollar General Corp in flagging that surging supply chain costs were pinching its margins.

Retail & Consumer
Coty forecasts return to sales growth betting on fragrance, makeup rebound