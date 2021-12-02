Dollar General beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales, helped by sustained consumer appetite for consumables as well as demand for seasonal and home goods.

The retailer also narrowed its fiscal 2021 sales growth forecast to between 1% and 1.5%, compared with its prior range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

Discount stores have benefited as people turned conservative about their spending during the pandemic and looked for bargain deals, but the retailers might now be forced to raise prices to combat rising costs due to supply-chain disruptions.

Net sales rose to $8.52 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $8.20 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $8.50 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

