Dollar General upbeat on holiday inventory amid industry-wide shortages

A view of a Dollar General store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) said on Wednesday its shelves would be stacked with regular Halloween and holiday products this year even as many other U.S. retailers grapple with empty racks due to COVID-19-triggered supply chain issues.

"We're facing some of the same challenges as others, but our team has done a really nice job of really working a multitude of levers to get the merchandise here," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Owen said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

