A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo/File Photo

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for low-priced goods from cost-conscious shoppers.

The company's net sales rose to $6.48 billion in the first quarter from $6.29 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $6.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

